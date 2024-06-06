Kroger to offer free ice cream for summer solstice

Kroger grocery store will offer free ice cream on June 20th in honor summer solstice. (Photo provided by/ Kroger)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — June 20 marks the summer solstice and the official beginning of summer. To celebrate, Kroger is giving away free Kroger brand ice cream.

The Summer Solstice is the day of the year with the most sunlight, and Kroger will give away 50 pints of ice cream for every minute of sunlight. That is equivalent to 900 minutes and 45,000 pints of ice cream.

There are a variety of flavors that customers can choose from such as, tie dye burst, mint chocolate chip, vanilla and chocolate chip.

Starting Thursday June 20, customers can visit freekrogericecream.com to claim their free coupon. It is redeemable across most Kroger stores and apply to in-store, pickup and delivery orders.