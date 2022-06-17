Kroger, Walgreens recall pain relievers over lack of child-resistant caps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 400,000 bottles of pain relievers sold under the Kroger and Walgreens brand names are being recalled because the packaging on the bottles is not child-resistant.
Child-proof packaging is required by federal law, says the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled pain relievers pose a risk of poisoning if swallowed by young children.
The recall of Kroger brand pain relievers includes:
- Kroger Acetaminophen, 100-count bottles of 650 mg extended-release tablets
- Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225-count bottles of extended-release 650 mg tablets
- Kroger Aspirin, 300-count bottles of 81 mg tablets
- Kroger Ibuprofen, 160-count bottles of 200 mg softgels
Walgreens is only recalling 150-count bottles of 500 mg Acetaminophen caplets.
Anyone who purchased the recalled pain relievers can return them to the store for a full refund.