Kroger, Walgreens recall pain relievers over lack of child-resistant caps

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 400,000 bottles of pain relievers sold under the Kroger and Walgreens brand names are being recalled because the packaging on the bottles is not child-resistant.

Child-proof packaging is required by federal law, says the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled pain relievers pose a risk of poisoning if swallowed by young children.

The recall of Kroger brand pain relievers includes:

Walgreens is only recalling 150-count bottles of 500 mg Acetaminophen caplets.

Anyone who purchased the recalled pain relievers can return them to the store for a full refund.

