Kwanzaa celebration at The Amp 16 Tech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Umoja Village Celebration took place Tuesday afternoon for the first day of Kwanzaa at The Amp 16 Tech.

Kwanzaa is a cultural holiday that celebrates seven principles: Umoja — meaning unity in Swahili, Kujichagulia or self-determination, Ujima translated as “collective work and responsibility,” Ujamaa principle refers to uplifting your community economically, Nia means purpose, Kuumba meaning “creativity,” and Imani the final principle translates to “faith.”

The Indianapolis Kwanzaa Committee kicked off the celebration with the holiday’s first principle, Umoja.

“This day, we’re celebrating Umoja, which is unity. Think about the things you’ve done this year that embody unity and how they help your community, and that’s what we are doing today with a nice vendor festival and some performances here on the stage at The Amp16 Tech,” said Sibeko Jywanza, member of the committee.

The Kwanzaa committee has been doing these celebrations for over 50 years with hopes of bringing the community together through local vendors and celebrations. The committee also says the occasion is for anyone curious about Kwanzaa and wanting to learn more about it.