Labor Day barbeque ideas from Bottleworks Hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Daybreak went to an expert to get some suggestions on how to take a barbeque to the next level.

Ricky Hatfield, the head chef at the Bottleworks Hotel, demonstrated how to make his smoked bison brisket sandwich and Brussel sprout coleslaw.

The recipes are below:

Smoked Bison Brisket Sandwich with Kimchi Cola BBQ and Brussel Sprout Slaw with Asian pear and

Cashews

For the Brisket:

Set smoker or oven to 220 deg. While smoker is warming, gather ingredients for the brisket.

1 ea 4-5# brisket, bison

Hickory wood chips

Dry Rub

Dry Rub ¼ cup paprika

¼ cup garlic powder

¼ cup onion powder

¼ cup brown sugar

1/4 cup tajin spice

¼ cup black pepper ground

2 tbsp kosher salt

Clean the brisket of any excess fat and pat dry with a paper towel. Apply dry rub liberally. Place brisket in smoker or oven and cook for 12 hrs.

While Brisket is smoking gather ingredients for the rest of the sandwich.

For the Slaw:

1 pound brussel sprouts, thin sliced

1 medium red onion

1 cup kewpie mayo

½ Asian pear, small dice

¼ cup cashew halves

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp sriracha

Mix all ingredients except brussel sprouts and let set for a day. You will use this to dress the

sandwich when the brisket is done.

For the BBQ sauce:

1 Cup Ketchup

1 cup Heinz chili sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tbps rice vinegar

2 tbsp kimchi base

¼ cup cola

Mix all ingredients and place in medium sauce pot, bring to boil and reduce to simmer for 20 minutes. Reserve for sandwich.

Halfway through the brisket cooking process, wrap in butcher paper and let cook the rest of the way through. Once the brisket is done. Remove from the smoker or oven and let rest for 15 minutes.

For the Sandwich:

Grab 8 ciabatta rolls and toast slightly. Slice the Brisket thin and place in on the bread. Top with BBQ sauce and Slaw mixture.

Eat.

Watch the video to see the full demonstration.