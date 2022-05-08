Local

Lafayette man arrested, caught with stolen vehicle

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested after police found him in a stolen vehicle.

Indiana State Police officers found an unconscious man inside a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of County Road 500 East and 1200 South.

Police identified the man as Bradley Cain, 40, of Lafayette. Officers say the car was still in drive when they found Cain.

Cain was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Investigators later found that the vehicle was reported stolen. Police say the vehicle was returned to the owner.

Cain was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail. He was arrested for preliminary charges for vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.