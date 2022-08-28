Local

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

A passerby reported finding the crashed black Ford pickup lying in the road at 12:24 a.m. Aug. 28, 2022, on State Road 25 North, also known as the Hoosier Heartland Highway. (Provided Photo/Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.

“Police suspect excessive speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash and continue to investigate. Toxicology results will be pending through the Carroll County Coroner’s Office,” the release from Sheriff Tobe Leazenby and Deputy Jensyn Reef says.

A passerby reported finding the crashed black Ford pickup lying in the road at 12:24 a.m. Sunday just south of County Road 200 North on State Road 25 North, which is also known as the Hoosier Heartland Highway. That’s just west of Delphi.