Lafayette man hit, killed while walking to mailbox

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking to a mailbox, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called for a report of a crash in the 8300 block of East 200 South. That is just northeast of Dayton. According to deputies, a 17-year-old male was driving a 1994 Oldsmobile and hit Michael Leming outside. Leming was in serious condition and taken to IU Health Arnett. He later died at the hospital.

Neither the driver or his passenger were injured. Deputies said the driver didn't see Leming crossing the street.

Drug and alcohol results are pending, however deputies said there is no indication either were a factor in the crash.