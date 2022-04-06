Local

Lafayette man killed in Kokomo crash

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man died after walking into a roadway and being struck by a vehicle.

The Kokomo Police Department says Michael Halcomb of Lafayette was died just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were sent to the intersection of Carter Street and Reed Road to find Halcomb deceased.

Investigators believe he was walking west and entered the traffic lane when a southbound driver on Reed Road hit him.

Police have not announced any criminal charges against the driver.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.