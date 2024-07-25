Lafayette police arrest 6 in Beck Lane shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette police, with assistance from Frankfort police, have arrested six people in connection with a shooting on Beck Lane last year.

On Nov. 14, LPD began investigating the shooting. According to police, multiple gunshots struck a home and a truck. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday. The arrested suspects and their charges are as follows:

Keaton Compton, 27 : Attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

: Attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Manuel Vega, 21 : Aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun.

: Aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun. Lazaro Vega, 19 : Assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, false informing.

: Assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, false informing. Madison Heathcote, 19 : Assisting a criminal, false informing.

: Assisting a criminal, false informing. Wyatt Williams, 22 : Aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun.

: Aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun. 16-year-old boy: Aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a dangerous person.

According to police, the arrests were made without incident.