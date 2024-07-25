Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Lafayette police arrest 6 in Beck Lane shooting

A picture of handcuffs. (WISH Photo)
by: Jeremy Jenkins
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette police, with assistance from Frankfort police, have arrested six people in connection with a shooting on Beck Lane last year.

On Nov. 14, LPD began investigating the shooting. According to police, multiple gunshots struck a home and a truck. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday. The arrested suspects and their charges are as follows:

  • Keaton Compton, 27: Attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
  • Manuel Vega, 21: Aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun.
  • Lazaro Vega, 19: Assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, false informing.
  • Madison Heathcote, 19: Assisting a criminal, false informing.
  • Wyatt Williams, 22: Aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun.
  • 16-year-old boy: Aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a dangerous person.

According to police, the arrests were made without incident.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A tiny homes community to...
News /
Southwest Airlines is ditching open...
Business /
Amid tensions with China, Indiana...
National News /
Man killed in Fort Wayne...
Indiana News /
Melania Trump to tell her...
National News /
Chipotle CEO weighs in on...
Business /
Consumer Reports: The danger in...
Local News /
US infant mortality increased in...
National News /