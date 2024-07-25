Lafayette police arrest 6 in Beck Lane shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette police, with assistance from Frankfort police, have arrested six people in connection with a shooting on Beck Lane last year.
On Nov. 14, LPD began investigating the shooting. According to police, multiple gunshots struck a home and a truck. No injuries were reported.
The suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday. The arrested suspects and their charges are as follows:
- Keaton Compton, 27: Attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
- Manuel Vega, 21: Aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun.
- Lazaro Vega, 19: Assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, false informing.
- Madison Heathcote, 19: Assisting a criminal, false informing.
- Wyatt Williams, 22: Aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun.
- 16-year-old boy: Aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a dangerous person.
According to police, the arrests were made without incident.
