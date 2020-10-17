Lafayette police officer terminated for involvement in ‘Neo-Nazi internet chat forum’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette police officer hired in June was terminated after the department found he had been involved in a “Neo-Nazi internet chat forum” in 2016.

The investigation into Officer Joseph Zacharek, whose age was not provided, began after Lafayette Police Department was mentioned in a tweet Friday night that identified Zacharek as having participated in a chat forum called Iron March in 2016, the department said in a Saturday news release.

The department’s internal affairs division found that the information was “accurate and credible” and that Zacharek’s comments on the forum “were not in harmony with the spirit of cooperation and inclusion in the community that the Lafayette Police Department values,” the release said.

Zacharek had been in training with the police department and had had “no exposure to the public,” the release said.

Full news release: