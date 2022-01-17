Local

Lafayette police seek help to find missing, endangered girl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette Police Department authorities are looking for an 11-year-old they described as a missing, endangered child in social media posts on Sunday night.

Anari Yarborough was last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Conifer Court. That’s a residential area off McCarty Lane and east of South Creasy Lane in eastern Lafayette.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with “97” on it, and red and green Christmas checkered pants.

Anyone who has information on Anari was asked to call 765-807-1200.