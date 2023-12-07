Land use dispute leaves landowner wary of solar projects

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A longtime farmer told News 8 he doesn’t believe a solar company was honest with him when they leased his land for a solar farm.

In 2019, Doug McGill leased about 400 acres to EDP Renewables so the Texas-based company could build a solar farm. As part of the lease negotiations, he said the company agreed not to remove any more drainage infrastructure or topsoil than was absolutely necessary, and to remove brush in certain areas of the property. As soon as he agreed to the lease, he said the company sent it off to Texas to be signed and notarized. When he received a notarized copy of the lease, those provisions had been removed or altered.

McGill said construction contractors, citing instructions from EDP Renewables, destroyed much of the drainage system in place on the leased land and bulldozed 60 acres worth of topsoil. Although the lease includes provisions that require the company to restore the land once the solar farm is removed, McGill said his heirs probably won’t be able to use it as farmland.

“I tried to get the bulldozing stopped and could not do it,” McGill said. “They said they’re going to do it whether I liked it or not, and so they did.”

McGill said he did not keep any copies of the language he and the company agreed on prior to the final lease.

EDP Renewables has five wind farms in White County, in addition to the solar farm on land leased from McGill and a neighbor. Andrew Magner, the company’s senior project development manager and himself a native of the area, said company officials negotiate terms with landowners through lease option agreements before a lease is finalized. Magner said while he can’t comment on specific cases, the company never makes changes to a lease or a lease option agreement without first discussing them with the landowner and getting their written consent. He said leases can be signed in different locations, but notarization always happens in person in the county where the project is located.

Magner said local land agents usually handle negotiations with the company and contractors handle any on-site demolition or construction, but those agents and contractors always are subject to the company’s oversight.

“I try to treat the development process with a lot of thought and I believe we are a very good developer,” Magner said. “We take the time to talk with landowners, meet with individuals around the county, go to county meetings. We’re out there, and we’re open for public comment if there are concerns.”

Magner said EDP Renewables conducts studies and models of drainage issues before it begins building a solar farm. He said the company always incorporates the landowner’s input into its final plans. McGill said the company ignored his warnings about soil drainage on his land. As a result, he said he now loses roughly $30,000-$40,000 worth of crops to poor drainage.

The company is paying McGill $800 per acre each year for the land that actually holds solar panels. Land included in the lease that doesn’t include solar panels brings in $200 per acre. McGill said he was able to use the money to buy some new land to make up for the lost acreage. He said his main concern at this point is getting the company to fix the drainage issues on the leased land. As for the broader issue of solar farms, McGill said he and his neighbors have turned against further such projects in their area. He said he’s not opposed to solar farms, but believes they should be built on land that is less suitable for agriculture.