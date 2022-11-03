Local

Landmarks light up in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Landmarks across the world lit up in the color teal on Thursday in a daylong effort to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

“All 50 states are taking part. So are 13 other countries,” Chris Schneider, the communications director for The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, said. “There’s a total of 800 landmarks lighting up teal.”

Several of the landmarks are in Indianapolis, including:

AES Indiana (formerly the Indianapolis Power and Light building)

BMO Plaza

Eli Lilly headquarters

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana State Museum

Indianapolis Artsgarden

Monument Circle

Two landmarks in Columbus will also be lit up in teal: Columbus City Hall and the Robert N. Stewart Bridge.

Schneider says Alzheimer’s is a national and local problem.

“Nationwide, it’s over 6 million Americans and it’s growing. The CDC projects that number to more than double by 2060,” Schneider explained. “In Indiana, right now, there are about 110,000 people living with Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s projected to grow locally in your area in the years ahead as well.”

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive form of dementia that involves parts of the brain that control thought memory, and language, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s include memory loss, difficulty thinking or concentrating, personality changes, jumbled speech, and the inability to recognize common items.

“Everyone should get a memory screening,” Schneider said. “It should be a part of your health and wellness routine.”

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America provides free in-person memory screenings every weekday. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 866-232-8484 or through AFA’s website.

Virtual memory screenings are available on the AFA website.