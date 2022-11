Local

Lane closures on I-465 WB at U.S.31/East St. on south side after 2-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two lanes are blocked on I-465 westbound and U.S. Highway 31/East Street on the city’s south side after a crash involving two vehicles.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane closures and traffic is expected to last for about 45 minutes.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution when traveling on the roadways.