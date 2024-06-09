Lane closures planned on I-65 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to conduct daily lane closures on northbound and southbound I-65 over Main Street (mile marker 100) beginning on or after Sunday, June 9, to complete deck sealing and crack filling in Greenwood.

Work will take place each Sunday as well as Monday through Thursday for up to three weeks, weather permitting.

The lane closures are scheduled as follows:

Sunday, June 9 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (weather permitting): NB or SB I-65 will be reduced to one lane.

Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (weather permitting): NB or SB I-65 will be reduced to two lanes.

Sunday, June 16 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (weather permitting): NB or SB I-65 will be reduced to one lane.

Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (weather permitting): NB or SB I-65 will be reduced to two lanes.

Sunday, June 23 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting): NB or SB I-65 will be reduced to one lane.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling near work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.