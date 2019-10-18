Lane, ramp closings to limit, delay interstate travel this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lane restrictions and ramp closings will begin tonight or Saturday on several interstates around the city and continue through Saturday, Sunday, Monday or longer.
Only 1 lane open
- DOWNTOWN AND NORTHWEST SIDE: I-65 northbound from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to Little Eagle Creek through the end of October. Also, only two lanes of I-65 southbound will be open between those same locations.
- NORTHEAST AND NORTH SIDES: I-465 westbound from White River to College Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
- NORTHWEST SIDE: I-865 eastbound and westbound from I-465 to I-65 from 4 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
- SOUTHEAST SIDE: I-65 southbound and northbound between I-465 and Southport Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
- SOUTHWEST AND WEST SIDES: I-465 northbound from the I-70 interchange to 56th Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
- HANCOCK COUNTY: I-70 westbound from 3 miles east of Mount Comfort Road to the Mount Comfort Road exit from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Oct. 25.
Other restrictions
- NORTHEAST SIDE AND FISHERS: Intermittent closures of two lanes of I-69 northbound and southbound from 75th Street to State Road 37 from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
- NORTH SIDE: I-465 eastbound and westbound from 96th Street to U.S. 31/Meridian Street will have intermittent lane closures for lane striping from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.
- SOUTHWEST AND WEST SIDES: The right three lanes of I-465 southbound from I-65 interchange to 56th Street will be closed from
8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Ramps closed
- EAST SIDE: I-465 NB to U.S. 40/Washington Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.
- NORTH SIDE: Allisonville Road to I-465 westbound from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday
- NORTH SIDE: Keystone Avenue to and from I-465 westbound from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
- NORTHEAST SIDE: Pendleton Pike to and from I-465 northbound from 9 p.m. Friday to a.m. Monday.
- NORTHEAST SIDE: I-465 northbound to 56th Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
- NORTHWEST SIDE: I-465 westbound to I-865 westbound from 5 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
- NORTHWEST SIDE: I-865 eastbound to I-465 eastbound from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
- SOUTHEAST SIDE: I-74 westbound to I-465 northbound from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.
- SOUTHEAST SIDE: Southport Road to I-65 northbound and southbound from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
- SOUTHEAST SIDE: Southeastern Avenue to I-465 northbound from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.
- SOUTHEAST SIDE: I-465 northbound to I-74 eastbound from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.
- SOUTHEAST SIDE: I-74 westbound and I-465 northbound to South Shadeland Ave. from 7 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Tuesday