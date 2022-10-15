Local

Large apartment fire near Eagle Creek caused significant damage early Saturday morning

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A large apartment fire near Eagle Creek started just before midnight Friday causing Eagle Creek Parkway to be shut down for hours, according to Wayne Township Fire Department.

The fire started at the Center Point Apartment Homes near 38th Street and Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

Firefighters out the flames around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

News 8 had a crew on scene seeing the roof of one of the buildings collapsing.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, or if anyone was injured.

