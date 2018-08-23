Large crowd gathers to show support, remember Papa John’s manager killed in robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A crowd that included customers, coworkers and residents stood together with candles in hand outside a Papa John’s.

Those in attendance showed up to show support for Lavon Drake’s Family.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Drake was shot and killed on Monday as he tried to deliver pizzas.

Drake worked as a manager for the pizza chain, he came in on his off day to deliver pizzas to help the company out.

Detectives later arrested Juwaun Terry, 18, Jason Epeards, 18, and Jasean Dale, 19. They were arrested for the armed robbery and the murder of Drake.

Wednesday night at the vigil, those in attendance shared what Drake meant to them.

“He never put himself first. A few days before the murder, I needed $10 for gas, he took it out of his pocket and gave it. He didn’t care, that’s the kind of person he was,” said Robert Wright, who worked at Papa John’s with Lavon Drake.

The family has put together a GoFundMe account.