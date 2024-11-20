34°
Indianapolis

Large fire at long-closed Golden Corral on Indy's far east side

Fire at long-closed Golden Corral near Washington Square Mall

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a former Golden Corral restaurant near Washington Square Mall.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday to a building fire at 10103 E. Washington St. and found smoke and fire coming from the vacant restaurant.

The Golden Corral at that location closed nearly four years ago, according to a Facebook post from Nov. 24, 2020.

It’s not clear how the fire began or if anyone is hurt.

Indianapolis firefighters spent several hours Wednesday morning putting out a blaze at a long-closed Golden Corral near Washington Square Mall. (WISH Photo)
