Large fire at long-closed Golden Corral on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a former Golden Corral restaurant near Washington Square Mall.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday to a building fire at 10103 E. Washington St. and found smoke and fire coming from the vacant restaurant.

The Golden Corral at that location closed nearly four years ago, according to a Facebook post from Nov. 24, 2020.

It’s not clear how the fire began or if anyone is hurt.

Indianapolis firefighters spent several hours Wednesday morning putting out a blaze at a long-closed Golden Corral near Washington Square Mall. (WISH Photo) Indianapolis firefighters spent several hours Wednesday morning putting out a blaze at a long-closed Golden Corral near Washington Square Mall. (WISH Photo)