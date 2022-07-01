Local

Large flyover on North Split set to open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The North Split traffic was scheduled to shift before Friday morning.

Vehicles traveling from I-65 South to I-70 East will use the new flyover, the largest structure in the North Split project.

Indiana Department of Transportation also said in a tweet on Thursday that the Delaware Street ramp also will reopen soon.

The project to reconfigure the nearly 50-year-old North Split in downtown Indianapolis began in May 2021. Construction is expected to wrap up by fall.

People were encouraged to visit the North Split project webpage for more information.