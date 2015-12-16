Large hole causes I-65 lane restrictions in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WISH) – INDOT official want to alert motorists that I-65 southbound is down to one lane access for vehicles to repair a large hole that formed in the bridge.

Officials said that it is near the 164 mile marker and that the lane will be shut down until around midnight.

INDOT is requesting that motorists seek an alternate route to avoid congestion and delays.

