Large industrial fire leads to evacuation in Richmond

A large industrial fire on the afternoon of April 11, 2023, has led to an evacuation northwest of downtown Richmond, Indiana, local authorities say. (Provided Photo/Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A large industrial fire on Tuesday afternoon has led to an evacuation northwest of downtown Richmond, local authorities say.

The fire is at 358 N.W. F St., which is west of Northwest Fifth Street. The commercial area includes other industries, a dollar store, and a bar and grill.

Wayne County Emergency Management Agency says, “Evacuation orders for residents and persons within 0.5 miles of the incident has been issued. Those outside of the 0.5 mile and east/northeast (downwind) of the incident are encouraged to shelter in place. To shelter in place, turn off HVAC units, keep windows and doors closed, and bring pets inside until advised further. Evacuation orders for residents and persons within 0.5 miles of the incident has been issued. Those outside of the 0.5 miles and east/northeast (downwind) of the incident are encouraged to shelter in place.”

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow posted on Facebook at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, “We have a serious, large-scale fire on NW F Street of Richmond. Many units are on scene. Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders room to get this under control.”

The building on fire appears to be the former Hoffco/Comet Industries plant, which closed in October 2009 according to multiple media reports at the time. Before closing, it had made lawn and garden products for 60 years. The plant closed after it lost its biggest client, John Deere.

News 8 has reached out to the Richmond Fire Department chief for more information.

The Storm Track 8 radar captured the fire.

(WISH Image)