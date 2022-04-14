Local

Large tree falls into Terre Haute Humane Society; no animals hurt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Terre Haute Humane Society’s building was struck with a tree Wednesday evening during a storm.

The National Weather Service said it happened around 6:30 p.m.

No animals or people were injured and over 20 dogs were displaced from the damaged portion of the shelter.

The dogs were being housed Thursday in other areas of the building.

As the Terre Haute Humane Society continues to assess the damage and costs to fix the building, the shelter is accepting donations. Those interested in donating can find more information on their Facebook page.

