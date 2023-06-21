Largest city yoga event returns to Monument Circle for 10th year

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the 10th straight year, yoga enthusiasts will take over Monument Circle Wednesday evening for the return of Monumental Yoga.

Jordan Nommay, the event organizer, said it is the largest yoga event in the city.

The event will start with food and drinks, live music, and mini yoga classes at 4 pm. At 7:30 pm, everyone will gather in a community yoga class hosted by several local studios.

Yoga is free, but organizers will accept donations to benefit the Indy Yoga Movement that empowers K-12 youth to lead healthy lives.