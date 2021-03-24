Laser company plans to open headquarters in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG (Inside INdiana Business) — A company that uses laser technology to remove old paint, oxides, and oily residue from items, instead of using corrosive chemicals, says it will invest $1.3 million to open its headquarters in Brownsburg. The company says the move will create 35 jobs by the end of 2024.

SurClean Inc. says it uses “years of laser industry expertise to solve coating removal challenges,” for a variety of industries, including the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is a spin-off of American Laser Enterprises Inc.

“Our laser system replaces current methods of chemical, abrasive, and water blasting. Laser ablation, also known as laser surface prep, is an emerging technology offering a very precise, safe, energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly way to maintain large assets,” said SurClean President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Sprentall.

Sprentall says she is relocating the woman-owned company from Michigan to Indiana, and Brownsburg specifically, because of its proximity to major universities, the Indianapolis International Airport and Department of Defense research centers.

“With our strong manufacturing sector and full range of defense assets, Indiana is the perfect place for SurClean to call home,” said Interim Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Staton. “Not only is SurClean’s innovative technology strengthening Indiana’s economy, it’s also providing Hoosiers with the jobs of tomorrow.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered SurClean up to $350,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans.

The town of Brownsburg says it has offered up to $15,000 in lease assistance through its unique Tenant Lease Assistance Incentive program.