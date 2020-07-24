Last chance to register for Indy Ultimate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to be a sponsor of the Indy Ultimate as part of the city’s bicentennial celebration.

If you still want to run or walk in this year’s Indy Ultimate, the deadline to register is on Friday by 6:30 p.m.

Participants must register in person at Lucas Oil Stadium starting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday as the online registration closed Thursday evening.

If you decide to run or walk in this year’s Indy Ultimate, part of the registration fee will go to support the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund for restaurant and tourism workers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, things are a little different this year. The run-walk from the nonprofit Indiana Sports Corp enables people to do a virtual loop on their own, or do the 5.5-mile loop in Indianapolis.

The run-walk full loop starts on Monument Circle and includes stops at the War Memorial, along the Canal Walk, at Victory Field to run the bases and Lucas Oil Stadium to kick a field goal.

Because people will be exercising, they do not need to wear masks, but there will be staggered start times for social distancing. The Indy Ultimate will provide masks for moments when they are needed.

The Indy Ultimate begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 25.