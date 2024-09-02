Search
Last day of the Butter Fine Art Fair

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2024 Butter Fine Art Fair wrapped up Sunday.

The fair featured over 60 artists from across the world specializing in all mediums. It was created in 2021 by Indianapolis-based creative agency GangGang and is hosted in the Stutz Building. The agency focuses on highlighting Black visual artists.

Since the fair’s birth, over 32,000 people have attended.

Several of the featured artists are from Indianapolis and find the fair to be especially impactful, including acrylic artist Shane Fitzgerald Young. Young is known by the artist name “Fitz” and has been a featured artist at the fair every year.

“It’s kind of like everything that you’ve asked for, you finally get it in real time, but you don’t know the emotions that you’ll be having when you get it,” Fitz said. “being around Black artists, Black stories. The equity, that’s being treated with Black art now is changing in this city and I’m just, I’m grateful, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Fitz is also grateful the fair remains commission free, meaning all proceeds go to the artists. Before this year’s fair, nearly $750,000 worth of art had been sold.

“That’s a very rare thing in the art world, to not take commission on pieces, especially when you can set up such an amazing event like this,” Fitz said.

As Fitz sees success this year, he is already thinking about next year and hoping to implement even more organization and structure into his routine.

