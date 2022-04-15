INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Easter is right around the corner. Time is running low to get Easter baskets ready for kids.
Katy Mann from Indy with Kids talked about a few items that can be included in 6 last-minute Easter basket ideas.
- “Splatz” eco friendly bubbles for playful kids
- Crayola skin tone crayons for artistic kids
- Minelab hand-held metal detector for kids who enjoy hobbies
- “Pop It!s”, waffle, Demogorgon, Star Wars, and Darth Vader for trendsetters
- Jelly Belly gum for traditional baskets
- Dash Bunny mini waffle maker for kids who enjoy cooking
