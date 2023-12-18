Last-minute gift ideas for kids this Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Consumers are in the final week of holiday shopping.

If you’re still looking for something for your kids, your niece, or nephew, then, News 8 has just the person to help you.

Katy Mann from Indy with Kids Joined Daybreak Monday with toys for those still looking for children’s gift ideas for Christmas.

One of the toys Mann brought with her was a Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster Toy for Kids Ride On Push Car Indoor/Outdoor Playset.

“So if you have a kid, 5 and under, this is such a fun gift for them, and especially with the cold coming, you can use this indoors or outdoors. So it’s a really fun little roller coaster ride,” she said.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.