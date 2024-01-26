Latest updates on Noblesville’s Pleasant Street project

The Reimagine Pleasant Street project is broken into three different phases. In 2024, construction crews will continue work on the new bridge. They will also be constructing new roundabouts at 10th Street and Pleasant Street as well as River Road and the new Pleasant Street. (Provided Photo/American Structurepoint)

(The REPORTER) — Over the next few weeks, you may notice construction crews getting ready for the 2024 construction season. Utility relocation, tree clearing, and other preliminary work will take place before construction begins again in spring.

Indiana American Water will begin relocating water lines around 10th Street. There may be brief lane closures as crews complete their work.

City officials are working with residents and businesses in the area to provide awareness and information during construction.

What will happen in Phases II & III?

The Reimagine Pleasant Street project is broken into three different phases. In 2024, construction crews will continue work on the new bridge. They will also be constructing new roundabouts at 10th Street and Pleasant Street as well as River Road and the new Pleasant Street. This spring, crews will begin construction on Phases II and III to further improve connectivity in and around Noblesville.

Phase II will include widening the existing Pleasant Street to four lanes from 11th Street to 19th Street and reconstructing the roundabout at 19th Street to a two-lane roundabout. The Midland Trace Trail will be extended along the north side of Pleasant Street in Phase II to the project’s terminus at 19th Street.

Phase III includes a new roundabout at the intersection of Hague Road and State Road 32, new roadway construction connecting the roundabout to River Road, a new bridge over Cicero Creek, and the extension of the Midland Trace Trail along the north side of Pleasant Street. The trail will connect to the existing Midland Trace Trail and Hague Road Trail with pedestrian tunnels underneath Pleasant Street and SR 32.

More information

The Reimagine Pleasant Street website has recently been updated to include more information about upcoming work, what to expect, and general project information. The website will be updated regularly as construction begins with specific information about how to navigate Noblesville as construction starts on this and other projects around town. Go to ReimaginePleasantSt.com to see the updates. You can also follow along on Facebook and X.