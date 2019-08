ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — It’s one of the biggest nights of the year in harness racing.

A field of nine pacers take their shot at the richest edition of the Dan Patch Stakes. A purse of $330,000 was on the line at Hoosier Park.

A 9:50 p.m. post time started the action of the 26th edition of the Dan Patch.

At the three-quarter mark, “McWicked” took the lead.

Down the stretch came the favorite: “Lather Up”.

He took home his eighth win of the season, which ties the record at Hoosier Park.