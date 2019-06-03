Lauren Spierer's family looks back on 8 years since her disappearance Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved Lauren Spierer disappeared in June 2011 while she was a sophomore at Indiana University. (WISH Photo/Provided Photo) [ + - ] Video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) - It's been eight years since Indiana University student Lauren Spierer disappeared following a night out in Bloomington.

Her body has never been found and police have not made any arrests in the case.

In a Facebook post, Lauren's mother, Charlene wrote about reliving the day her daughter disappeared eight years ago.

"As every June 3rd approaches, I am faced with the dread of reliving all the horrific minutes of that day and the days which followed. I now know of course, despite how desperately I wanted to believe the words 'we will find her,' it just wasn't meant to be."

She also spoke about her motivation to keep searching for Lauren.

"Hope is a strange bedfellow. Some days you want to abandon all hope but our desire to bring Lauren home whether literally or figuratively is a strong motivator."