Local

Law enforcement agencies hope to build on success of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Law enforcement agencies across central Indiana are coming together in efforts to build on the success of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

The nonprofit is hosting its first meeting since the pandemic at Sky Club on Tuesday morning.

News 8 spoke with director Dan Rosenberg about its recent success, felony arrests and how Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana can continue to help law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tool for the community to report crime in an effort to keep neighborhoods safer.

“We want to know where it’s at so we can do the work,” said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg said the organization has received 4,608 tips which have led to 119 felony arrests, 31 weapons recovered, $461,990 worth of drugs seized and 13 awards have been paid to tipsters so far in 2021.

Rosenberg mentioned the best way to solve crime is for the public to be involved in public safety and that Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is just one ingredient to solving crime.

The community is encouraged to submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262 TIPS (8477) or downloading P3 Tips Mobile App.