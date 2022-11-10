Local

Law enforcement, community still searching for answers in the 2015 unsolved murder of 10-year-old De’Shaun Swanson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Law enforcement and community advocates are searching for answers in the 2015 murder of De’Shaun Swanson; they said without more cooperation from the community this case will remain unsolved.

Nathan Husa, an FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Supervisory Special Agent said, “This case is going to be solved by information that is received from the community and information received from that specific impacted neighborhood.”

De’Shaun Swanson was killed in the Butler Tarkington neighborhood in 2015 after a memorial service. Investigators said this drive-by shooting was likely a targeted attack but this 10-year-old child was not the intended target.

The lead Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective on the case is currently under cover, but still working to track down those responsible for gunning down a child.

“It is believed that there was a different target,” said the detective. “There were also individuals that were shot as well during the same incident.”

IMPD is still asking for help to close the case. He said, “We need assistance from the public and the community as a whole to bring these individuals to justice if you would and try to get the family some closure not only for their family member but a ten-year-old child.”

Officials and community advocates said they have an idea who was in the car but no definitive evidence.

“It’s not so much who people believe to be involved it’s actually coming forward and giving us the intimate details of that,” said the detective. “The investigation has led to a certain point in which we are confident perhaps of some involvement that needs to be questioned.”

Charles Harrison, the Barnes United Methodist Church Senior Pastor and Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition Board President, said, “It’s been difficult in getting someone to come forward out of fear that if they give information to law enforcement they’re going to be a target. We certainly have heard names of individuals who were allegedly in the car and may have been part of the shooting.”

Harrison said this case devastated De’Shaun’s family. He is continuing to fight for justice so people do not forget De’Shaun Swanson’s name.

“I don’t think black children and youth get the same kind of media coverage,” said Harrison. “I think for the black community we look at that with concern because we have children and youth that are killed every year in this city.”

The FBI stepped in to help on this case in 2020 through the Department of Justice’s ‘Operation Legend’ — a partnership between local and federal law enforcement to stop violence. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Husak said, “I think people talking about it and bringing it back to the forefront is always a good thing. It brings it to the attention of the public, brings it to the attention of those individuals that may have seen something, may have witnessed something and at that point in time were afraid to come forward with it.”