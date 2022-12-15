Local

Lawrence firefighters provide assistance after person drives car into home

(Photo Provided/Lawrence Fire Department)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence City Fire Department say a person has minor injuries after crashing their car into a home.

Firefighters confirmed in a social media post that the home is being inspected by the Indianapolis Fire Department collapse team.

News 8 sent a crew to the scene. The residents did not want to talk on camera however, they told News 8 they were asleep when the vehicle crashed into the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked. Firefighters did not provide the identity of the driver.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Stay Fit with Firefighter Tim: Holiday music inspired workout

Life.Style.Live! /

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Elf,’ ‘Merry Christmas With Love,’ ‘The Nutcracker’ more

Life.Style.Live! /

Latin musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit prepares Carne Asada

Life.Style.Live! /

Bargersville police find body in pond

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.