Local

Lawrence firefighters provide assistance after person drives car into home

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence City Fire Department say a person has minor injuries after crashing their car into a home.

Firefighters confirmed in a social media post that the home is being inspected by the Indianapolis Fire Department collapse team.

News 8 sent a crew to the scene. The residents did not want to talk on camera however, they told News 8 they were asleep when the vehicle crashed into the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked. Firefighters did not provide the identity of the driver.