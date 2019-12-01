Lawrence hosts annual Christmas festival

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Lawrence kicked off the Christmas season on Saturday night.

The eighth annual “A Lawrence Christmas” took place near the Sterrett Center on Otis Avenue.

Santa Claus stopped by, and the city’s departments battled it out for the best float in the parade.

At the end of the night, Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier helped light up the big Christmas tree.

“Years ago when I was a kid, we used to have a parade in the city of Lawrence and for some reason, it kind of went away and we got together as a group, my department heads and so on, got together and decided, let’s start it up again, and it’s grown from now on. Each year it gets a little better,” Collier said.

If you missed the celebration, Lawrence has a special red mailbox for kids to send letters to Santa until Dec. 23.