Lawrence Mayor names Curtis Bigsbee to replace Gary Woodruff as police chief

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff is nearing his retirement after about 40 years in law enforcement, the Lawrence Police Department announced Monday.

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier said current LPD Deputy Chief of Police Curtis Bigsbee will step into the role immediately.

Woodruff approached Collier about his decision to retire and recommended Bigsbee for the position.

“I believe the time is right to step aside, and for a new Chief to assume leadership of the department,” Woodruff said. “I have discussed this transition with Mayor Collier, and he has accepted my decision. Chief Bigsbee delivers much needed renewed energy to our department, while ensuring we maintain critical continuity moving forward.”

In addition to serving as LPD Deputy Chief of Police, Bigsbee worked as the operations and administrative division commander. He also worked as patrol officer and detective.

Bigsbee is a veteran of the Indiana Army National Guard.

“It is the honor of my career to be appointed as Chief of Police for the citizens of Lawrence. Among my top priorities is to engage our youth, while also focusing on community involvement, which I believe will assist in achieving our greatest goal of reducing crime along with improving the safety and the quality of life for all of our citizens,” Bigsbee said.

Woodruff will continue his role as media relations chief.