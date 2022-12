Local

Lawrence North HS students sent home early due to fire in bathroom

The front end of a fire truck. (WISH Photo)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Lawrence North High School have been sent home early after a fire in a second floor bathroom.

School officials said the fire occurred late Wednesday morning but did not state the cause.

All students and staff were safely evacuated from the building.

Buses will be taking students home. Parents can pick their kids up at door 15 on the south end of the building.

School officials will make an announcement regarding a plan for Thursday’s classes later on Wednesday.