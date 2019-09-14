Lawrence police returning to A&E’s ‘Live PD’ in season 4

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence Police Department will continue to appear on a popular cable show.

The latest season of “Live PD” is slated to premiere Sept. 20 on A&E.

Lawrence police officers will continue to be involved with the series in its fourth season, according to an announcement on social media.

“We’re excited to confirm that we’ll be continuing on Live PD into Season 4, joining 7 other outstanding departments from across the country!” the department wrote online Saturday.

Officers from the force first appeared in the series in April 2019.

The upcoming season will include the following police departments: Tallahassee Police Department (Fla.), Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (Mont.), Richland County Sheriff’s Department (S.C.), Lawrence Police Department (Ind.), East Providence Police Department (R.I.), Salinas Police Department (Calif.) and Lafayette Police Department (La.).