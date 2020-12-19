Lawrence police seek help to find teen girl missing since Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence Police Department is asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl with a history of running away who has been missing since Tuesday.

The family of Aniylaih Kimbrough, 14, have growing concerns for her after they say she typically returns home within a few days and did not take her phone with her.

Kimbrough is described as 5-feet-2 and 180 pounds, with two nose rings and a right cheek dimple.

Police say she was last seen by friends in the Amber Woods apartments near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road around 8 p.m. Friday and also possibly near the 3500 block of North Pennsylvania Street.

Anyone with information about Kimbrough’s location is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or contact Lawrence Police Communications at 317-545-7575.