Lawrence Township delays school start by 10 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawrence Township Schools on Monday night announced it would delay the start of the school year by 10 days.

It’s the latest district to make changes to its plans for the coming school year.

The district’s board of education voted unanimously to move the start of school from Aug. 3 to Aug. 13, the district said in a news release.

The additional time will be used to assure the staff is comfortable with classroom configurations, to conduct walkthroughs and development of routines for classrooms, to test internet capacity for virtual teams and to review contingency plans, the district said.

Students in the district have the option of in-person or virtual classes. For planning purposes, families are encouraged to register for virtual learning by July 23.

