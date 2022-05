Local

Lead-pipe replacement to mean higher bills for Citizens customers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana gave the green light for Citizens Energy Group to replace water service lines made of lead in Indianapolis.

It will cause the utility’s bills to be a smidge higher.

The first five-year phase of the program will cost $22.7 million. That would cover about 2,500 homes.

Citizens says most customers will pay 50 to 75 cents more on their monthly bill.

The energy company says it would need to invest $490 million to fully replace all the lines.