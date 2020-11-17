Leaders: Downtown needs work to host, but Indy up for NCAA Final Four bubble

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown leaders said that after so many canceled events this year in the coronavirus pandemic, they’re looking forward to the possibility of getting something on the calendar.

The NCAA announced on Monday it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s tournament in a single geographic area to mitigate the risks of COVID-19. It is in talks with Indianapolis to serve as the host city.

However, they said, for Indianapolis to be prepared to host the NCAA tournament, a lot of work still needs to be done.

Since nothing is official yet, part of that work is first securing the tournament. City leaders said even if it has to happen with no fans, it will still bring a lot of jobs back to downtown.

Bob Schultz, vice president of marketing and communications with Downtown Indy Inc., said what’s missing right now is the workforce. He said, until more people feel comfortable coming back to their offices, Indianapolis will continue to see vacant and boarded-up businesses.

Trending Headlines

“We’ve got some heavy lifting to do. We’ve got some dark days ahead of us as a community and we need to support those restaurants and retailers so when we get to a spring when we’re ready to host — whether it be a basketball tournament or a convention, or a returning workforce — they recognize downtown,” Schultz said Monday.

Patrick Tamm, president and chief executive officer of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, agreed. But, he added, Indianapolis already has some practice under it’s belt after hosting some smaller-scale youth sport events this year.

“The first thing for us right now as a city — of any central business district in the state and, frankly, country and world — is getting people back in offices the best we can,” Tamm said.

Local restaurant owners are up for the challenge. Having a bar and restaurant right across the street from Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Keith Stucker has been waiting for news like this for quite some time. The Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar owner said, “Who would have thought going into doing a beautiful buildout like we did and like the Hyatt did, with the expectations of having a Bankers Life Fieldhouse and seeing the Pacers and NCAA games and things like that, to have all of it go away in your first year of operation. It’s been a challenge to say the least.”

As far as what it would take for hotels and other downtown businesses and facilities to create a bubble atmosphere for the men’s basketball NCAA Final Four, city leaders said they can’t say for sure. They tell News 8 they have to wait for official word from the NCAA before they can move forward with plans.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 12, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.