Leadership Indianapolis: Connecting newcomers and residents to the community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leadership Indianapolis is working to educate residents about critical issues facing the community and how they can get involved. Its program, Opportunity Indianapolis, offers participants a two-day crash course on the city’s most pressing matters, fostering connections and collaboration for the greater good.

Beth Perdue Outland, vice president of Leadership Indianapolis, and Maggie Cunningham, a recent Opportunity Indianapolis alum, joined WISH-TV’s Daybreak to chat about how the program helps newcomers and longtime residents alike.

“Our whole reason for being is to build a pipeline of community leaders for our city that is multigenerational, multicultural, and prepared to collaborate for the greater good,” Outland said. “Opportunity Indianapolis is one way we do that.”

Opportunity Indianapolis offers a deep dive into various topics, including public safety, economic development, education, arts, and culture.

Participants gain firsthand experience and knowledge from key organizations like the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indiana Sports Corp, and Pacers Foundation. The goal, according to Outland, is for people to leave the program with a clearer understanding of the city’s ambitions and challenges—and how they can contribute.

For new Hoosiers like Cunningham, the program has been instrumental in helping them settle into the city and identify ways to make an impact.

“I didn’t grow up in Indiana, so everything I learned about the city, I had to do as an adult,” said Cunningham. “Opportunity Indianapolis really helped me kickstart that journey and connect with people who care about the success of the city.”

Cunningham, who works for the Indianapolis Airport Authority, shared that participating in the program also aligned with her organization’s workforce development strategy, which emphasizes community engagement.

“Programs like this help me do my job better by understanding how I can be more engaged with the community,” Cunningham said.

Outland noted that Opportunity Indianapolis is open to people from all walks of life—whether they’re new to the city, advancing in their career, or even recently retired and looking to give back.

“This program is great for anyone who wants to learn more about how the city works, build relationships, and invest in making Indianapolis better,” Outland said. “And it’s only two days.”

The next Opportunity Indianapolis program is scheduled for Oct. 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $650, but Leadership Indianapolis offers scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply soon, as the scholarship waiting list is already growing.

