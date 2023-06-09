Leadership Indianapolis connecting people with nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local group is working to connect people with nonprofit organizations and causes with their initiative, Get on Board.

Bether Perdue Outland, vice president of Leadership Indianapolis, and Paradise Bradfod, who is part of the program and founder of Pretty Passionate Hands, joined Daybreak to speak on the importance of the Get on Board initiative.

“Our whole reason for being at Leadership Indianapolis is to build a pipeline of community leaders that is multigenerational, multicultural, and prepared to collaborate for the greater good. Nonprofit organizations in our city are doing so much incredible work in health, human services, animal care, education, arts, and culture. And we want to make sure that there are excellent collaborative leaders available for every organization to serve our community,” Outland said.

Get on Board is free but registration is required. The event will take place from 4:40-630 p.m. on June 27 at Newfields. All registered participants may request a free ticket to enter Newfields at 3 p.m. to enjoy the museum prior to attending.

There will also be three virtual seminars available leading up to the event. The interactive sections will feature local civic leaders and are designed to prepare participants for serving on boards.

Know Your Why – noon-1 p.m. on June 6

Board Basics – noon-1 p.m. on June 13

What I’ve Learned Serving on a Non-profit Board – noon-1 p.m. on June 20

These workshops will be $10 each.

