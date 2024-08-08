Learn how to help others register to vote at free trainings

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — The League of Women Voters will host five free trainings about voter registration, so you can learn to show other citizens how to register ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Whether your community is planning a voter registration drive or you want to help friends and family, this training will help you understand what voters need to know before going to the polls.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that has been working to increase civic engagement since 1920. After the training, you’ll know more about who is eligible to vote and how to fill out and submit Indiana and federal voter registration forms.

Each session will take 90 minutes, and you can register for them here. The five trainings all cover the same information, so you can choose one that fits your schedule best.

How to go to a voter registration training: