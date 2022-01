Local

Learning about therapy dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What defines a therapy dog?

Patty Spitler from Pet Pals TV, Cindy Hudson and a 10-year-old therapy dog named Harley stopped by News 8 at Midday to discuss the topic.

“I kind of call the therapy dog, ‘the community dog,'” Hudson said. “In Harley’s case she goes into the community and children read to her at the local libraries, she’s a therapy dog at one of the local schools, a couple of the different libraries.”

