Learning the 4 do’s and don’ts of the baby formula shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the nationwide baby formula shortage continues, a local medical expert says there are a few things parents should do — and some they shouldn’t do — until shelves are fully stocked once again.

Dr. Eric Nancy, a medical director for health insurance provider MHS Indiana, says the shortage is like nothing he’s seen before.

“I’ve been practicing 42 years and I’ve never seen a time where the formula was hard to come by. It’s something new,” Nancy said. “If the bigger (Abbott) plant that’s been shut down can open back up and start production again, I think within the next couple of weeks or so, that would ease the shortage quite a bit.”

Nancy’s four do’s for parents:

Seek lactation support if you need help breastfeeding Ask your pediatrician about substitutions Consider using store-brand formulas over name brand Try calling churches, food banks, and small stores for formula

Nancy’s four don’ts for parents:

Do not mix formula recipes you find on the internet Don’t dilute or water down formula Don’t use unscreened breast milk Do not use plant-based milk

President Biden’s “Operation Fly Formula” will bring more flights of formula from London and Australia on Monday.