Lebanon 10-year-old donates birthday gifts to charity

LEBANON, Ind, (WISH) — A Lebanon 10-year-old celebrated her birthday in a unique way. She asked her friends and family to bring donations for a specific charity instead of getting her gifts.

The idea began when Della Dininger was five. Her mom suggested she stop receiving presents and take donations instead. The Lebanon student’s birthday was July 21 and this year’s turn out was incredible.

Dininger asked her friends to bring items for Prevent Child Abuse in Boone County. She wanted to give to children involved in the court system. It holds a special place in her heart because she has multiple foster siblings.

Dininger collected more than 250 pairs of socks and 90 undergarments, pajamas and books.

“They’ve been hurt and they need help and it’s hard to be a kid that’s been abused,” the fifth-grade student said. “I’m already blessed enough and I want to bless other people.”

In the past, Della has collected dog food for the humane society and canned goods for The Caring Center in Lebanon.

One of her favorite memories is raising money to send to a girls school in Uganda. The money she sent helped build a resting bench, which allows the students to have a place to sit while they pray.

Dininger is looking for a new charity to help. She’s now got a whole year to think of an idea and start collecting donations.

If you have an idea, you can contact her mom at 765-336-1926.