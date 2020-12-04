Lebanon box maker is investing in anti-virus technology

DS Smith has partnered with Touchguard to produce corrugated boxes that resist viruses and bacteria. (photo provided)

LEBANON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A corrugated packaging manufacturer in Boone County is making plans to produce sustainable cardboard packaging to protect consumers and delivery workers against the spread of diseases.

DS Smith says it is partnering with Touchguard, which developed technology that provides protection against viruses and bacteria. It is applied like ink.

The packaging manufacturer says it intends to use the product at all its U.S. facilities, including the new plant in Lebanon.

DS Smith says the product has not been tested on COVID-19 cultures, but it has been tested against feline coronavirus, which is part of the same family of viruses as COVID-19. Touchguard says it was effective in preventing the virus from replicating.

“While it can never replace good hygiene best practices and procedures, this 100% recyclable technology has the potential to bring a real and proven additional layer of protection to our customers and their consumers as packaging moves through the supply chain,” said Melanie Galloway, vice president of sales, marketing, and innovation for Packaging at DS Smith North America.

Trending Headlines

Galloway says the coating can be applied at scale across a range of applications, providing an additional layer of protection.

“With its manufacturing reach across Europe and the U.S. and an extensive e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods customer base, we will be able to offer a range of solutions to support changing consumer habits,” said Julian Dugdale, the inventor and chief executive officer of Touchguard.

The companies say as consumers continue to shop online, the technology will build consumers’ confidence around handling packaging in their homes.

The facility in Lebanon opened in January 2020.